Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 375,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

