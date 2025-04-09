Greenland Capital Management LP Takes $244,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,987,000 after purchasing an additional 628,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.55.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

