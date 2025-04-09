Greenland Capital Management LP Takes Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,778,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 252,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 115,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.85 per share, with a total value of $16,679,695.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,804 shares in the company, valued at $148,425,005.40. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO stock opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.03. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

