Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 119.86% and a negative net margin of 244.59%.
Greenpro Capital Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Greenpro Capital stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67.
About Greenpro Capital
