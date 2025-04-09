Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 119.86% and a negative net margin of 244.59%.

Greenpro Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

