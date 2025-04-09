Greenridge Global Has Pessimistic View of FSI Q1 Earnings

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Flexible Solutions International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $44.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.