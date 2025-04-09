Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,672 ($21.36) and last traded at GBX 1,700 ($21.72), with a volume of 253365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,764 ($22.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($43.70) to GBX 3,250 ($41.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,946.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,432.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Greggs plc will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 100 ($1.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $50.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Greggs news, insider Nigel Mills purchased 925 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,149 ($27.46) per share, with a total value of £19,878.25 ($25,400.27). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($22.95) per share, with a total value of £12,949.16 ($16,546.33). Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

