Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 8th

BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Prologis, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are equities issued by companies that are expected to grow their earnings or revenues at rates significantly higher than the market average. These companies typically reinvest their profits to fuel further expansion rather than pay dividends, which often results in higher price-to-earnings ratios and increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $821.85. 548,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,874. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $964.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $991.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. 3,538,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.01.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CRWV traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 8,946,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,965,566. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. 2,989,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. 4,235,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.96. 1,675,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

