Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $23.60. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 339 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

