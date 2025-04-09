Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.00. 451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

