GSK (LON:GSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,274.50 ($16.29) and last traded at GBX 1,284.88 ($16.42), with a volume of 167829328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340.50 ($17.13).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($23.07).
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,120.40 ($10,376.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 38,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,418 ($18.12), for a total transaction of £545,348.62 ($696,842.09). Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
