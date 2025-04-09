H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Issues Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (56.80) (($0.73)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H C Slingsby had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.
H C Slingsby Price Performance
Shares of H C Slingsby stock remained flat at GBX 225 ($2.88) during trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.04. H C Slingsby has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.46). The company has a market cap of £2.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 300.55.
H C Slingsby Company Profile
