H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Posts Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (56.80) (($0.73)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H C Slingsby had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.

Shares of SLNG stock remained flat at GBX 225 ($2.88) during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. H C Slingsby has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.46).

HC Slingsby PLC is a 130 year old, omnichannel distributor of industrial and commercial equipment. Our range of over 45,000 products, encompasses everything that you need for the workplace.

