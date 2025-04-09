Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HGTY

Hagerty Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Hagerty has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $83,115.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,389,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,910,335.72. The trade was a 0.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $33,084.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,235.09. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,186 shares of company stock worth $1,016,267 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.