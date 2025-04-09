Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $67,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679 over the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

