Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Apr 9th, 2025

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRBGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,106,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the previous session’s volume of 235,051 shares.The stock last traded at $33.79 and had previously closed at $34.12.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 845,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

