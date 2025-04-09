Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 242.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hawkins by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

