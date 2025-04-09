HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VTVT opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

