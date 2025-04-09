HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for Surrozen Earnings

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surrozen in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surrozen’s current full-year earnings is ($8.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surrozen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.50) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.53) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($7.15) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Surrozen Price Performance

Shares of SRZN opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.69. Surrozen has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.17.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($6.56). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Surrozen

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 1,034,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,999,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,767.60. This trade represents a -432.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surrozen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 196,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surrozen by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

