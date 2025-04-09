HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 320.17% from the stock’s current price.

RNAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.55. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 721,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.