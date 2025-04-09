Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 13,035 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

