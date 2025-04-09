Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $27,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in OGE Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

