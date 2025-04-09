Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 45.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Marqeta by 1,359.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 226.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 597,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Marqeta Trading Down 1.1 %

Marqeta stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

