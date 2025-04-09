Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 420.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

