Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 420.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
