Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 344,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,770,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $916.00 million, a P/E ratio of 150.66 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
