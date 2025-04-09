Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 344,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,770,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.00 million, a P/E ratio of 150.66 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

