Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Herc Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.86. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Herc has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Herc by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

