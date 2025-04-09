Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.92. 2,857,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,993,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSAI shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Hesai Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hesai Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

