Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. State Street Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,289,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,281,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,265,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 556,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 908,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,235,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

