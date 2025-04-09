Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,491 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after purchasing an additional 144,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Hologic by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hologic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

