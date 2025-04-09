Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $333.50 and last traded at $344.04. 2,175,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,453,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.57 and its 200 day moving average is $396.60. The stock has a market cap of $352.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

