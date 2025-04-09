Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $182.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $180.83 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

