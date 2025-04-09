Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,304 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

