HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €75.00 ($82.42) and last traded at €84.10 ($92.42). 27,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €85.60 ($94.07).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €80.89 and its 200 day moving average is €80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

