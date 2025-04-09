Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 647.10 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 661.50 ($8.45), with a volume of 6374209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682.83 ($8.73).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 772.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 813.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group
In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.86) per share, with a total value of £57,900 ($73,984.16). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 1,387 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £9,944.79 ($12,707.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,653 shares of company stock worth $20,110,770. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.