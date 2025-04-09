Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 647.10 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 661.50 ($8.45), with a volume of 6374209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682.83 ($8.73).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 772.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 813.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.86) per share, with a total value of £57,900 ($73,984.16). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 1,387 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £9,944.79 ($12,707.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,653 shares of company stock worth $20,110,770. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.