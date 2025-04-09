HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

