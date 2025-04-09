Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Hubbell by 47.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $317.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

