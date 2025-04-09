Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LII. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.15.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $508.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $585.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.48. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.63 and a twelve month high of $682.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

