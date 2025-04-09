IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading 8% Higher – What’s Next?

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price shot up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.30 and last traded at C$8.92. 1,789,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,907,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 11.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.96.

In other IAMGOLD news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,660.00. Also, Director Christiane Bergevin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,800 shares of company stock worth $370,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

