Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.64 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.96). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($2.08), with a volume of 846,068 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.75. The company has a market cap of £640.66 million, a PE ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is 270.70%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

