Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. 3,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Imaflex Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

