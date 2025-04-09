IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.21% of IMAX worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMAX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in IMAX by 78,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IMAX by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

IMAX stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

