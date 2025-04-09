IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.84. 85,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 719,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

IMAX Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IMAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in IMAX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in IMAX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

