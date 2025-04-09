Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

IMO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. 279,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

