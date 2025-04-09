Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 642 ($8.20) and last traded at GBX 665.20 ($8.50), with a volume of 5453275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648.20 ($8.28).
Informa Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 813.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 821.68.
Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Informa Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Informa
In other Informa news, insider John Rishton purchased 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £19,846.88 ($25,360.18). Also, insider Catherine Levene acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 766 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £16,852 ($21,533.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,858 shares of company stock worth $7,603,838. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About Informa
Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.