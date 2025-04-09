Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 642 ($8.20) and last traded at GBX 665.20 ($8.50), with a volume of 5453275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648.20 ($8.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 813.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 821.68.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton purchased 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £19,846.88 ($25,360.18). Also, insider Catherine Levene acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 766 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £16,852 ($21,533.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,858 shares of company stock worth $7,603,838. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

