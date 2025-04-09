InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 173240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get InMode alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on InMode

InMode Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 13,923.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $2,246,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in InMode by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 146,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.