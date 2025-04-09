Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $497.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.