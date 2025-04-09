Insider Buying: TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Acquires 1,797 Shares of Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarah-Jane Curtis purchased 1,797 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,977.69 ($6,360.45).

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.50 ($3.55). The company had a trading volume of 759,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,620. The firm has a market cap of £882.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.51. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 273.70 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.60).

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

About TR Property Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.