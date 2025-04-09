Insider Buying: TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Acquires 1,797 Shares of Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarah-Jane Curtis purchased 1,797 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,977.69 ($6,360.45).
TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.50 ($3.55). The company had a trading volume of 759,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,620. The firm has a market cap of £882.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.51. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 273.70 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.60).
