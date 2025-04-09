Insider Selling: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells 78,522 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $868,453.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,359,724 shares in the company, valued at $103,518,547.44. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $146,022.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $146,426.35.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 259,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,509. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $449.78 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOC

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.