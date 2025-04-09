Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $13.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.99. 4,052,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.28. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

