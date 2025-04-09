Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.91 and last traded at $152.20. 115,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 587,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

