Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $21.00 target price on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Barclays PLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

